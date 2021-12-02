Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,699,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $633,459,000 after buying an additional 121,488 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,438,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $464,901,000 after buying an additional 107,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,575,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,243,000 after buying an additional 342,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $152.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $114.20 and a one year high of $166.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.72.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.47.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

