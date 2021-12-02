Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,129 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,129 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Quanta Services worth $11,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

NYSE PWR opened at $110.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.75 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.30%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

