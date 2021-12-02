Nishith Motilal Meghji Malde Acquires 1,666,667 Shares of Drumz plc (LON:DRUM) Stock

Drumz plc (LON:DRUM) insider Nishith Motilal Meghji Malde acquired 1,666,667 shares of Drumz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £16,666.67 ($21,775.11).
Shares of LON:DRUM opened at GBX 0.66 ($0.01) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.28 million and a P/E ratio of -3.31. Drumz plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.85 ($0.01). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.61.
About Drumz
Further Reading: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Drumz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drumz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.