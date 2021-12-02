Nishith Motilal Meghji Malde Acquires 1,666,667 Shares of Drumz plc (LON:DRUM) Stock

Drumz plc (LON:DRUM) insider Nishith Motilal Meghji Malde acquired 1,666,667 shares of Drumz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £16,666.67 ($21,775.11).

Shares of LON:DRUM opened at GBX 0.66 ($0.01) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.28 million and a P/E ratio of -3.31. Drumz plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.85 ($0.01). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.61.

About Drumz

Drumz plc, formerly known as, Energiser Investments plc, is a venture capital firm specializing in Mid Venture and Growth companies, real estate, whole loan or mezzanine finance in acquisition or development situations. The firm seeks to invest in technology sector, Software with a preference for SaaS business models delivering Cyber security, Big Data or Artificial Intelligence services and solutions, real estate sector.

