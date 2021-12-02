Noir (NOR) Price Hits $0.0148 on Major Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Noir coin can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a total market cap of $301,864.10 and $578.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Noir has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Noir Coin Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,423,294 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

