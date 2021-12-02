North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the October 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NRT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.11. 11,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,457. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $74.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,279.36% and a net margin of 82.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

