Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Stock Price Down 12.9%

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP)’s share price traded down 12.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.61. 129,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 59,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market cap of C$39.35 million and a PE ratio of 620.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.71.

Northern Superior Resources Company Profile (CVE:SUP)

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and QuÃ©bec, Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company primary projects include 100% owned Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning gold property that consists of 2,431 claims covering an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario; Croteau Est property, which consists of 237 claims covering an area of approximately 12,454 hectares situated in west-central QuÃ©bec; and Lac Surprise gold property that comprises 274 claims covering an area of approximately 15,178.5 hectares located in west-central QuÃ©bec.

