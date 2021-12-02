Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 577,422 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.17% of CASI Pharmaceuticals worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

CASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CASI stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $120.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.33.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.87%. The company had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

