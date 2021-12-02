Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,136 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.18% of Genasys worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the first quarter worth about $77,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Genasys by 2,846.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 34,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the second quarter worth about $286,000. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genasys stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $149.58 million, a P/E ratio of 205.10 and a beta of 0.46. Genasys Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Genasys had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 1.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genasys Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Genasys in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

In related news, Director Scott L. Anchin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,441.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

