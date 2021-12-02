Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57,403 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Amarin were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DG Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amarin by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,976,000 after buying an additional 1,155,337 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amarin by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,533,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRN stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. Amarin Co. plc has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMRN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

