Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,180 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 94,691 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in LCNB were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LCNB by 10.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after buying an additional 33,487 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LCNB by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 339,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 54,481 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of LCNB by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of LCNB by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 41,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCNB in the 2nd quarter worth about $841,000. 42.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LCNB in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ LCNB opened at $19.17 on Thursday. LCNB Corp. has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $20.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $272.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). LCNB had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.06%.

LCNB Profile

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

