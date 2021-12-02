Northern Trust Corp Purchases New Shares in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,747,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,933,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Wrap Technologies news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $35,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WRAP stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $185.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.87% and a negative net margin of 340.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WRAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Wrap Technologies from $9.40 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

