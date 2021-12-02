Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,782 Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Docebo were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCBO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Docebo by 172.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 31,159 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Docebo in the first quarter worth $507,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Docebo by 32.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Docebo in the first quarter worth $722,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Docebo in the second quarter worth $159,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on DCBO shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Docebo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $66.08 on Thursday. Docebo Inc. has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $92.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.95 and a 200 day moving average of $69.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.85.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Docebo Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

