Northern Trust Corp Sells 78,528 Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,528 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.36. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 24.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

