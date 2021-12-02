Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 1,361 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 1.3% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $226,940,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE CAT traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.23. 44,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,877. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.28 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.05.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.