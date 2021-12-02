Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSM. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,807. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.34. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.33.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

