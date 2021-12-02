Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,610 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.50. 79,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.17.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.66%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

