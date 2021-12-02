Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $212,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,978. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $98.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

