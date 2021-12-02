Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $2.59 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Clorox by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after acquiring an additional 917,080 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18,101.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 742,870 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $116,764,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,421,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

CLX traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.20. 18,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.58 and a 200 day moving average of $170.96.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 134.10%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

