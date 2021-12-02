Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. Wedbush boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,820.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,733.71.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZO traded up $36.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,843.32. 894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,690. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,783.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,621.26. The company has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,941.36.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $30.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.73 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

