Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 75 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of KLA by 8.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,496,442. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.65.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $5.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $406.51. The company had a trading volume of 25,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,552. The company has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA Co. has a one year low of $252.02 and a one year high of $428.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

