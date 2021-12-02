NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NorthWestern by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,923,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,862,000 after acquiring an additional 784,886 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,615,000 after acquiring an additional 421,935 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after acquiring an additional 375,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,706,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,064,000 after acquiring an additional 207,707 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,630,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE opened at $55.44 on Thursday. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $53.16 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 67.03%.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

