Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.92.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,796,410. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.73.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The firm had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 246,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 48,016 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

