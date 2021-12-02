Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $185 million-$195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.61 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.620 EPS.

Novanta stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.71. 3,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.30 and a beta of 0.99. Novanta has a 52-week low of $115.58 and a 52-week high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novanta stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Novanta were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

