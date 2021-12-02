Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New $166,000 Investment in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 63.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Decheng Capital China Life Sci purchased 1,542,553 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $14,499,998.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,563,190 shares of company stock valued at $24,097,986 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $10.90 on Thursday. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $318.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 169.03% and a negative return on equity of 58.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.