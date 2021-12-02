Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Short Interest Up 46.2% in November

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEMD. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 12,909 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:JEMD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.62. 90,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,870. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.88. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $8.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%.

About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

