NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $53,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Humana by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Humana by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.51.

NYSE:HUM opened at $417.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $432.59 and its 200 day moving average is $430.84. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Humana’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

