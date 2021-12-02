NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $34,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $213.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $180.76 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

