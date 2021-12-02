NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 978 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 73.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 159,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $126.55 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.20 and a 200 day moving average of $127.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

