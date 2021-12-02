NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Raised by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 282.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,821 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 376,419 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.2% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $105,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 289.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,824,062,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 87.6% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,971,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.5% during the third quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,101,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $435,388,000 after buying an additional 1,576,940 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $316.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,648,563. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $791.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

