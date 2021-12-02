Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.84

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 8.84 and last traded at 8.86, with a volume of 21047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 9.31.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oatly Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 12.83.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The company had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $54,799,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $455,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

