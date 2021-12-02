Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.59

Shares of Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 3000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.29.

Obayashi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBYCF)

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan.

