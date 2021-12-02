Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HON opened at $199.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.00. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.73.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

