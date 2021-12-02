Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $50.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OXY. Citigroup initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.86.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 39.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 119,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

