OceanEx Token (OCE) Reaches Market Cap of $2.26 Million

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, OceanEx Token has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OceanEx Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. OceanEx Token has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $22,388.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00063469 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00071145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00094755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,512.90 or 0.07940379 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,805.52 or 0.99948468 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00021361 BTC.

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

