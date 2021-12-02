OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives $24.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OCFC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens lowered OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

OCFC traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $21.28. 204,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,125. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.96.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

