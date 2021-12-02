Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will report sales of $14.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.47 million to $15.30 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $7.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $45.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.68 million to $46.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $85.07 million, with estimates ranging from $71.89 million to $115.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCUL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

OCUL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.46. 16,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,103. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 27,832 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 556,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 299,848 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth $4,321,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth $869,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

