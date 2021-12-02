OKB Market Cap Tops $1.65 Billion (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last seven days, OKB has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. OKB has a market cap of $1.65 billion and approximately $662.94 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can now be purchased for $27.55 or 0.00048621 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00043678 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.71 or 0.00235996 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00087600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

