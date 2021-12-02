Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $198.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.13 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.20. Okta has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Summit Insights raised their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.13.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $210,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,576 shares of company stock worth $20,749,569. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

