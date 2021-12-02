Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $198.08 on Thursday. Okta has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.47 and a 200 day moving average of $243.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Get Okta alerts:

In other Okta news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,749,569. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.71.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.