Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $270.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $250.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Okta to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.13.

OKTA opened at $198.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.20. Okta has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $1,186,949.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $210,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,749,569 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Okta by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

