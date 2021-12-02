Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide. The following services are included: demand, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, farm loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations; trust services; and an extensive variety of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

OSBC stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77. The stock has a market cap of $354.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 26.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $63,843.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh H. Mclean bought 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $80,721.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,912.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,535 shares of company stock valued at $89,003 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 200,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 44.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 423,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

