Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Deanne Rhynard Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Deanne Rhynard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $126,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Deanne Rhynard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Deanne Rhynard sold 25,000 shares of OLO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $754,250.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Deanne Rhynard sold 25,000 shares of OLO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $694,000.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $405,300.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $405,300.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $503,850.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $501,750.00.

Shares of OLO opened at $23.42 on Thursday. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.11.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth $41,686,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in OLO by 853.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,700,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,397 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in OLO by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,979,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OLO by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,304,000 after acquiring an additional 963,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,353,000. Institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

OLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OLO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

