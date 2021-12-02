OMG Network Market Capitalization Achieves $1.15 Billion (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $335.20 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.21 or 0.00014487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.11 or 0.00213653 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001066 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.