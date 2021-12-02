Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

OMC opened at $66.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.05 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.98.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

