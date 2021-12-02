Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONCY. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCY. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth $39,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 71.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

