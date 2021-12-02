OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Now Covered by Analysts at Seaport Research Partners

Stock analysts at Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

Shares of OMF opened at $50.86 on Thursday. OneMain has a 1-year low of $39.29 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.86.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. OneMain’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in OneMain by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in OneMain by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50,449 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in OneMain by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in OneMain by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 42,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

