OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Now Covered by Analysts at Seaport Research Partners

Stock analysts at Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.
Shares of OMF opened at $50.86 on Thursday. OneMain has a 1-year low of $39.29 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.86.
In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in OneMain by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in OneMain by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50,449 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in OneMain by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in OneMain by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 42,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter.
OneMain Company Profile
OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.
