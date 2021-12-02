Ontology Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Ontology has a market cap of $876.73 million and approximately $140.68 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.30 or 0.00192606 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00040409 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003314 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $352.86 or 0.00621825 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000594 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00014631 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00068045 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

