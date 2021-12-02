Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Golub Capital BDC in a report released on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a current ratio of 7.72. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $71.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $18,273,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 29.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

