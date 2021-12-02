OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Gap Down to $68.49

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.49, but opened at $65.24. OptimizeRx shares last traded at $65.25, with a volume of 123 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPRX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.57 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.83.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,768 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $247,067.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,273.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $924,159.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,076 shares of company stock valued at $11,548,046 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at about $50,371,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at about $32,673,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,957,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,579,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 1,622.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 123,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

