OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $113,465.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00063555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00071592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00094325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,484.32 or 0.07953913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,676.25 or 1.00527724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002690 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

